Lakers News: LeBron James Rooting For Chris Paul’s Suns In NBA Finals

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are deep into their offseason, which could come with some big changes. However, that doesn’t mean they can’t still enjoy the basketball bring played. The NBA is close to crowning its next champion, with Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns holding a 1-0 series lead over Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

At this point, Lakers fans are likely split on who they’re rooting for. Some fans have chosen the Bucks to see Antetokounmpo — a Kobe Bryant disciple, among other reasons — win an NBA championship. Meanwhile, some want to see the team that beat the Lakers win it all, meaning L.A. lost to the best.

However, James — somewhat predictably — plans on rooting for his friend, Paul, as he seeks his first championship. After the Suns’ Game 1 win, James took to Twitter to show his support for his friend.

1 down. 3 to go @CP3 — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 7, 2021

Paul, James, Carmelo Anthony, and Dwyane Wade make up perhaps the most famous friend group in the NBA. Because of this, all of them are going to support one another in the quest for championships. Last season, Wade — who works as an analyst for TNT — made it very clear he was rooting for the Lakers.

The Suns are now three wins away from an NBA championship, which would be their first in franchise history. However, the Bucks are not going to make it easy on them. They’ve already come back from a 0-2 deficit once in this postseason, so they likely won’t be scared of being down 0-1.

For Lakers fans, this is a Finals where there isn’t much of a reason to root against either team. While every fan might have a preference, seeing the other one win would not be upsetting the way it would if the Clippers or Boston Celtics hoisted the Larry O’Brien trophy.

Paul defends NBA and Players Association for condensed season

James — earlier in the playoffs — made comments about how the condensed season was leading to a rash of playoff injuries to star players. Paul, who suffered a minor injury earlier in the postseason but has since recovered, spoke about things from the perspective of the NBPA president.

He said that injuries are unfortunate and a part of the game but that every decision that was made by the league was approved by the players. He likened the situation to the mixed popularity of last season’s bubble.