Lakers News: LeBron James & Rui Hachimura Want NBA To Bring Back Christmas Uniforms

The Los Angeles Lakers picked up a big win to end their four-game losing streak on Saturday, beating the Oklahoma City Thunder to close out their road trop.

The Lakers now return home with some momentum, which is good considering their next game will be on Christmas Day against the Boston Celtics.

This year’s Christmas Day slate is another great one for the NBA with the league’s best rivalry in the Lakers and Celtics on display. What won’t be on display, however, are the NBA’s traditional Christmas Day uniforms.

Since the league switched its sponsorship to Nike, there have no longer been special uniforms on Christmas. One person who is disappointed in this is LeBron James:

This was amazing!! 💨💨💨💨🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾. I do wish we had Xmas day uniforms across the league still. Wonder why it stopped. 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/A73AF7Dnn0 — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 24, 2023

Rui Hachimura, who will be playing in the first Christmas Day game of his career on Monday, was also disappointed to find out there are no special uniforms, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

Rui Hachimura on playing in a Christmas Day game on Monday: "My first time. I've been dreaming about it. I'm excited. Are we going to have jerseys or no? Like a Christmas jersey?" When informed there's no special uniform in store, he replied with a disappointed, "Awwww." — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 24, 2023

The good thing is that whenever the Lakers and Celtics match up, there is no need for special uniforms as L.A.’s home golds and Boston’s away greens make for arguably the best uniform game in the league.

Unfortunately though, the Lakers are scheduled to wear their Sunday white uniforms on Christmas so we will go another year without the best uniform matchup.

More importantly though, the Lakers need a win and the recent play of both James and Hachimura should help accomplish that. Both have been playing well in recent games and given the Celtics’ size on the wing will be needed in this game.

LeBron James owns multiple NBA Christmas Day records

James is getting set to play in his record 18th Christmas Day game, and naturally, he has broken some records on the league’s most popular regular season day.

In recent years, LeBron passed another Lakers legend in Kobe Bryant to become the NBA’s all-time leader in Christmas Day games and points. He will look to add to those totals on Monday against the Celtics.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!