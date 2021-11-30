Lakers News: LeBron James Ruled Out Against Kings After Being Placed In Health & Safety Protocols

The Los Angeles Lakers just haven’t had any luck keeping their team healthy and on the floor this season. The latest setback for the Lakers involves LeBron James once again, with the superstar forward ruled out for Tuesday’s game against the Sacramento Kings due to health and safety protocols, according to the team.

It has been a rough season for the four-time NBA champion as he’s missed numerous games due to an abdominal injury and now has to deal with being ruled because of health and safety protocols, which could result in a few more games being missed after tonight’s showdown with the Kings.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, James tested positive so will miss a minimum of 10 days:

LeBron James — who the Lakers are listing in health and safety protocols — is expected to miss several games, source tells ESPN. Players with positive Covid cases must be out a minimum of 10 days. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 1, 2021

This really couldn’t come at a worse time for the struggling Lakers, with Frank Vogel’s squad trying to get something going and gaining a bit of momentum with the recent win over the Detroit Pistons.

The Lakers have struggled with consistency all season long and were hoping to get a winning streak started on Tuesday while getting some revenge for the recent triple-overtime loss to the Kings.

With LeBron ruled out, the Lakers could turn to Carmelo Anthony again to help fill the void in the starting lineup. Los Angeles will also be without starting guard Avery Bradley against the Kings, which may result in Talen Horton-Tucker being inserted back in the starting lineup.

