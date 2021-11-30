Lakers News: LeBron James Ruled Out Against Kings After Being Placed In Health & Safety Protocols
LeBron James, Lakers
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Author

The Los Angeles Lakers just haven’t had any luck keeping their team healthy and on the floor this season. The latest setback for the Lakers involves LeBron James once again, with the superstar forward ruled out for Tuesday’s game against the Sacramento Kings due to health and safety protocols, according to the team.

It has been a rough season for the four-time NBA champion as he’s missed numerous games due to an abdominal injury and now has to deal with being ruled because of health and safety protocols, which could result in a few more games being missed after tonight’s showdown with the Kings.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, James tested positive so will miss a minimum of 10 days:

This really couldn’t come at a worse time for the struggling Lakers, with Frank Vogel’s squad trying to get something going and gaining a bit of momentum with the recent win over the Detroit Pistons.

The Lakers have struggled with consistency all season long and were hoping to get a winning streak started on Tuesday while getting some revenge for the recent triple-overtime loss to the Kings.

With LeBron ruled out, the Lakers could turn to Carmelo Anthony again to help fill the void in the starting lineup. Los Angeles will also be without starting guard Avery Bradley against the Kings, which may result in Talen Horton-Tucker being inserted back in the starting lineup.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like
Kyle Kuzma

Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma: Developing Into Complete Player ‘Everyday Challenge’

Los Angeles Lakers third-year forward Kyle Kuzma has been one of the team’s positive developments in the Walt…

If NBA Lockout Occurs, Will Players Play and Possibly Stay Overseas?

With all the turmoil surrounding the National Football League (NFL) regarding the…

Delon Wright Believes He Can Be One Of The Best Guards In NBA Draft

The NBA has morphed into a guard-driven league over the last few…

Nike Has Debuted Its ‘Count On Kobe’ Campaign

With the unveiling of the new Kobe 8 System shoes, Nike has…