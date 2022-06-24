Lakers News: LeBron James Says Austin Reaves Has ‘Something Very Special’
LeBron James, Austin Reaves
Harry How/Getty Images

Up next

Author

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Austin Reaves have forged the unlikeliest bond. A former No. 1 draft pick and an undrafted player usually don’t mesh too well. But, James and Reaves’ on-court chemistry last season became evident.

The relationship began early on with Reaves impressing James during the Lakers’ Las Vegas mini-camp before the season. LeBron said Reaves showed he is an NBA player and someone who can play at a high level. The undrafted rookie continued to catch the King’s eye with his play throughout the season.

A viral meme in January added to the duo’s already strong camaraderie. LeBron is a clear fan of Reaves and after a recent feature in the L.A. Times, James expressed his excitement about the Arkansas native’s potential on Twitter:

In January, James mentioned Reaves as a player he knew he would enjoy playing with right away. A strong 3-point shooter and hustle defender with a high IQ, players like Reaves match up well next to LeBron. James called Reaves “a gem” and someone who he predicted would make a huge impact on the team.

“Bringing him on board, I watched a lot of film when we was able to acquire him and I know what type of players I like to play with and I knew right away that he would make an immediate impact on our ball club probably honestly before himself and probably before our coaching staff and a lot of our other teammates,” James said.

Reaves averaged 7.3 points on 23.2 minutes per game last season, often providing a spark off the bench for a team lacking one. He closed out the season with a 31-point, 10 assist and 16 rebound triple-double in a win against the Denver Nuggets. The triple double made Reaves just the fifth Lakers rookie to ever record one.

Reaves is unsure about playing in Summer League

A strong Summer League performance last year prompted Reaves ascent into the Lakers rotation. However, after a season full of growth and big minutes, Reaves hasn’t made a decision about running it back in Las Vegas.

“I’m not 100% sure yet. That’s really about the most honest answer I can give you,” he told Lakers Nation.

Reaves has already been quite active in the gym, working out with fellow young players on the Lakers after a short vacation. Whether or not he plays in Vegas, Reaves has proven he can be a strong contributor in any role.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like

Lakers News & Rumors Recap: When Will Kobe Return?

This morning, Lakers fans received an update on the status of Kobe…

Lakers Rumors: Kevin Durant, Jimmy Butler, Klay Thomspon And Kawhi Leonard Top Targets In 2019 NBA Free Agency

Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka methodically…
Jared Dudley, Lakers

Lakers Rumors: Team Never Discussed Hiring Jared Dudley As Coach

There has been much discussion over the Los Angeles Lakers choosing not to bring back veteran forward Jared Dudley for a third season…
NBA, Lakers, Christmas Day

NBA Rumors: 2020-21 Season Opener Won’t Be Before Christmas Day

The 2019-20 NBA restart in the Orlando bubble has gone according to plan with the Conference Semifinals in full…