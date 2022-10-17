Lakers News: LeBron James Speaks To Importance Of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Scoring Record

Regardless of how good the Los Angeles Lakers are this season, the team is likely to have at least one major moment this season. Barring any unfortunate circumstance, LeBron James will break the NBA’s all-time scoring record held by Lakers legend LeBron James.

While never considered a true scorer the way Kobe Bryant or Michael Jordan are, LeBron’s consistency is unlike anything the NBA has ever witnessed. No one has ever maintained this level of play at this stage of their career and now James is set to achieve the ultimate milestone.

The impact of this is not lost on LeBron either as he understands just how big this accomplishment is. James spoke with Dan Woike of the L.A. Times and says that while it wasn’t a goal he ever set for himself, it is a huge deal to break the record:

“It’s a huge thing, I believe,” James told The Times. “I think it’s one of the most sought-after records in sports. And me personally, I’ve never even like set a goal of doing it. It makes zero sense to me. But it’s something that’s bigger, and bigger than people think.”

Abdul-Jabbar broke the scoring record back in 1984 meaning he has been at the top of the mountain for nearly 40 years. While there have been some who seemed like they could potentially surpass them, no one could quite get there as eventually their bodies broke down. This was certainly the case for another Lakers legend in Bryant, who seemed on pace to do so before a string of injuries late in his career took away that opportunity.

LeBron has dealt with some injury issues these past few years as well, but the difference is that when he has returned, he has remained at the top of his game continuing to dominate. And now with that record in reach, he will have another milestone to add to his argument about being the greatest to ever play the game.

James says it would be humbling to break Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record

The closer it comes, the more James has been able to think about what that moment will feel like when he does become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer and the Lakers superstar believes it will be a humbling moment.

“To know that I’m on the verge of breaking probably the most sought-after record in the NBA, things that people say would probably never be done, I think it’s just super humbling for myself,” James said. “I think it’s super cool.”

