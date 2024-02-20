Lakers News: LeBron James Says Bronny James’ Draft Decision Is ‘Up To Him’

While Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James’ NBA career is in its final stages, the career of his oldest son could soon be beginning. Bronny James is currently in his freshman season at USC and could choose to enter the NBA Draft after this season.

LeBron has spoken numerous times about his desire to play with his son in the NBA and next season would be the first where that is a possibility. But Bronny isn’t the can’t-miss prospect that LeBron himself was all those years ago and most feel he would be better suited remaining in college and developing more, especially after his health scare that forced him to miss some time to begin the season.

Whatever the decision is for Bronny, LeBron himself won’t be involved in it. The Lakers’ superstar appeared on the TNT All-Star Game Pregame Show and said the choice to enter the draft will be up to Bronny James himself:

“It’s up to him, it’s up to the kid. We’re going to go through the whole process. He’s still in season now. He has the Pac-12 tournament coming up. … We’re going to weigh all options and we’re going to let the kid make the decision.”

Obviously LeBron will be there to offer advice and give his thoughts, but it is ultimately Bronny’s life and thus the decision should come down to him. The desire for father and son to play together is surely great, but whether that should be the biggest factor in this decision is unclear.

Bronny is averaging just 5.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 18 games at USC so far this season. He has skills without a doubt but is struggling to make a major impact for his college team. At best, Bronny would be a second-round pick as it currently stands, if he is drafted at all.

One good thing for Bronny, as Kenny Smith joked about during the broadcast, is that he won’t have to make any decision based on financials as there are no concerns in that department. But whatever the decision ultimately is, LeBron will take a backseat and let Bronny lead the way.

Lakers ‘willing to explore’ adding Bronny James to keep LeBron James happy

LeBron James has been open about wanting to play with Bronny James, which has led many to believe that some teams would draft him just for the chance that LeBron would join as well. And the Lakers might be willing to consider it as well.

Recent reports suggest that the Lakers would be ‘willing to explore’ the idea of adding Bronny namely due to the desire of the franchise to keep LeBron happy.

