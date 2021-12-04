Lakers News: LeBron James Says Clippers’ Tyronn Lue ‘Doesn’t Have A Weakness’ As Coach

The Los Angeles Lakers lost 119-115 against the L.A. Clippers with LeBron James’ former coach Tyronn Lue notching another win over the four-time NBA champion.

The Lue-coached Cleveland Cavaliers with James on the roster famously won the NBA title five years ago. But in 2018, the two drifted apart when the 36-year-old forward signed with the Lakers in the summer and the Cavaliers fired the now-44-year-old coach a few months later.

In 2020, James and Lue’s paths crossed again — becoming rivals this time around as the latter took charge of the Clippers following Doc Rivers’ departure. Although in different colors, Lue returned to L.A. two decades after winning back-to-back trophies with the Lakers in the franchise’s first years at Staples Center.

The Friday clash marked James’ fourth straight loss to Lue’s Clippers. The defeat prompted the Lakers’ superstar to offer his former boss quite a praise.

“T-Lue is great. Simple as that,” James said. “Obviously you guys know I played for him and what we was able to do. T-Lue is great. he’s great at every facet of the game. As a coach, he doesn’t have a weakness.”

Lue reciprocated by lauding James’ versatility that allows Lakers head coach Frank Vogel to experiment with small-ball lineups this season, featuring the forward at the five.

“LeBron at any position is a problem,” Lue said. “When they put him at the center, now you got a five man who can roll, you can’t switch onto him, but also when he rolls, they hit him in the short roll, he can make the plays and the passes to get guys open shots.”

James frustrated with NBA’s health and safety protocols

James returned to the Lakers’ lineup on Friday after a one-game break caused by a positive coronavirus test result. The 19-year veteran tested negative twice in a row shortly after, allowing him to face the Clippers.

However, James had spent two days in isolation during the process, causing a great deal of frustration.

“Been sitting at the house since I got back Monday evening all the way until like I got cleared at four o’clock yesterday afternoon,” he said on Friday. “This morning was the first time I got to actually to touch a basketball since Sunday’s game versus Detroit.”

