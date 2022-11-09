Lakers News: LeBron James Says Extended Rest Is Only Thing That Can Help Foot Injury

The last time the Los Angeles Lakers were 2-8 was the 2014-15 season when they won just 17 games. Optimistic energy is difficult to find while evaluating the Lakers considering much of the Lakers’ success depends on multiple factors, none more important than LeBron James’ health.

James has started off the season slow for his standards, averaging 24.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game. Former teammate Kentavious Caldwell-Pope even mentioned he doesn’t see the same ‘spark’ in James as before. LeBron tends to pace himself in the regular season, but injuries may play a role in his rocky start.

James has consistently been listed on the injury report with left foot soreness. It forced him to miss the Lakers’ Monday night game against the Utah Jazz. The King also picked up a viral infection late last weekend that almost had him miss the New Orleans Pelicans game.

He was also excused from shootaround last Friday for rest, which James revealed to Jovan Buha of The Athletic might be the best way to deal with the injury:

LeBron James said that rest is the only thing that can help his left foot soreness but he’s not going to sit out for an extended period of time. He said he’s going to play tonight against the Clippers. His status for back-to-backs will be determined based on how he’s feeling. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) November 9, 2022

The Lakers can’t afford to have James miss an extended period of time so this is obviously not ideal.

Head coach Darvin Ham recently acknowledged the Lakers’ tax situation that has hindered its roster construction. It’s important with a top-heavy roster that the highest-paid players are able to take the floor.

Sitting near the bottom of the NBA with no first-round draft picks owned this season, the season could spiral out of control in a blink. An extended injury to LeBron would likely send that spiral into a fast track.

James’ durability has taken a hit since joining the Lakers in 2018. After missing 71 total games prior to coming to L.A., James has missed 81 games, including 26 last season and 27 in his first season in Purple and Gold.

Laker fans can only hope those totals aren’t exceeded this season.

Darvin Ham is confident the Lakers will turn the corner

Ham is staying positive as L.A. is in the midst of a three-game losing streak. After losing to the Jazz Monday, Ham went on a passionate monologue on the Lakers, vowing that the team’s success is on the way.

“We’re going to turn the corner. I didn’t come here to lose,” he said. “They didn’t bring me here to lose.”

