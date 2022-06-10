Lakers News: LeBron James Says He Wants To Own NBA Team In Las Vegas

LeBron James turns 38 later this year, inviting speculations over the Los Angeles Lakers All-Star’s future.

James doesn’t seem close to retiring just yet. The four-time NBA champion has shown signs of slowing down since he joined the Lakers, missing more games per season than he used to while with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat. However, he still recorded 30.3 points per game in 2021-22, the second-highest point average of his career, while playing a big chunk of his minutes at the 5.

Nevertheless, James has been thinking about the next chapter of his life, as shown by the teaser of the next episode of “The Shop: Uninterrupted,” his show. In the video, the Lakers forward reveals he wants to own an NBA team in Las Vegas:

“I want a team in Vegas.” 👀 @KingJames hints at his next big move on an all new episode of #TheShop TOMORROW at 9 am PT on our YouTube! 📺 pic.twitter.com/HIZKsBYPGF — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) June 9, 2022

Rumors about the NBA’s potential expansion have intensified in recent weeks, claiming the league could welcome two new franchises after the current media rights deal expires in 2024. Las Vegas has been mentioned as a likely destination for an expansion team, alongside Seattle.

But before James follows in the footsteps of Michael Jordan and buys an NBA franchise, the Lakers superstar wants to play alongside his son Bronny — saying earlier this year thathe would do whatever it takes to make it happen.

James’ foundation to open health center in Akron

James has seemingly been busy thinking about his next moves outside of the basketball court. The forward recently hinted at launching his own podcast soon.

Also, his foundation has announced it will open a community health and wellness center in James’ hometown of Akron, Ohio.