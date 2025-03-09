Lakers News: LeBron James Says ‘Not Much Concern’ About Groin Injury

The Los Angeles Lakers have been hit by the injury bug in recent weeks with the latest being LeBron James in the team’s loss to the Boston Celtics.

James suffered a groin strain with a few minutes to go in the fourth quarter and was not able to return. Despite the obvious apprehension that comes with the 40-year-old getting hurt, he wasn’t concerned he will miss extended time, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“Not much concern. Obviously we’ll go day to day and look at it each day and see if it gets better,” James said after the loss. “Take the proper measures and see what we need to do going forward.”

LeBron went on to explain when he suffered the injury and how it happened:

“It was the last play. The last score I had on Jaylen Brown. Probably extended it a little too much. Couple of pivots and then when I landed, I felt it. So it was the last play.”

James also confirmed that he was not feeling any issues with his groin before that play. He has dealt with groin injuries in the past though, and when he originally got hurt, he naturally thought back to Christmas Day in 20218 when he suffered a more significant issue:

“The first thing that popped in my mind was Christmas Day in my first year with the Lakers. I’ve been there before and I know what type of injury you’re dealing with. Second thing I thought about was AD, which is crazy. But I thought about AD. And the. I’m over there just trying to see how much mobility and see if I could possibly give it a go. I came back here and did a couple stretches and a couple of things that let me know I was probably gonna be down for the rest of the night… It’s not as bad as [Christmas Day 2018].”

While it’s good to see that LeBron is not overly concerned, his status will still be worth monitoring going forward. According to Shams Charania of ESPN, he will miss at least a week or two:

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is expected to miss at least 1-to-2 weeks with a groin strain, sources tell ESPN. James will wait for the groin injury to calm down over the next 24 hours and receive another evaluation. pic.twitter.com/17mWxsaXN3 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 9, 2025

The Lakers will make sure to be cautious and not rush him back and risk a more significant injury before the playoffs.

LeBron James will stay with Lakers on road trip

The Lakers have three more games to close out their road trip and LeBron James revealed that he will stay with the team

“Yeah, for sure. We’ll see what happens in the next few days and then go from there,” James said.

LeBron not needing to fly back to L.A. to get further testing is a great sign, although the chances of him playing again on this road trip as likely still thin.

