Lakers News: LeBron James Seemingly Responds To Constant Trolling From Michael Malone & Nuggets

Ever since the start of the Western Conference Finals, Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone has expressed displeasure with the media constantly talking about the Los Angeles Lakers instead of his own team.

Since the Nuggets have won the championship though, it has been Malone that has focused on bringing up the Lakers as a way to troll them, even weeks after the conclusion of the Western Conference Finals.

Malone went on the Pat McAfee show and joked that he is potentially retiring, which is what James said in the wake of the Lakers’ loss to the Nuggets. Malone also wore a shirt trolling the Lakers, and at the Nuggets’ parade, the emcee proclaimed the Denver coach to be the Lakers’ ‘Daddy.’

Meanwhile, in the midst of the Lakers’ loss, James made sure to go out of his way to praise Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets, calling them the best team he has faced since coming to L.A.

Since then, James has been minding his own business, spending time in Europe where he waived the flag to signal the start of Le Mans, a famous race in France.

With that being the case, it is understandable that LeBron is upset to hear Malone and the Nuggets constantly poking fun at him, and he took to Instagram to seemingly respond, via Legion Hoops:

Did LeBron just cook Michael Malone on Instagram pic.twitter.com/Iv0CD5x2y2 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 16, 2023

James and Malone have a previous relationship as the latter was an assistant on the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2005-10.

Despite meeting in two Western Conference Finals’ in the last four seasons, there didn’t seem to be any sort of bad blood between the Lakers and Nuggets. Both series’ were hard-fought with each team coming out on top once and going on to win the championship.

If Malone and the Lakers continue to troll James though then that may change going into next season. The NBA would surely love a rivalry like that, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Lakers and Nuggets meet on Opening Night or Christmas Day in 2023.

Until then though, James and the Lakers can use the Nuggets’ trolling as fuel to be better and get redemption next season.

Lakers approaching offseason as if James will be returning

After discussing his potential retirement after the Lakers’ season-ending loss, James has gone quiet on the subject as he decides what is best for his future.

The Lakers don’t seem to think he is actually retiring though as reports indicate they are approaching the offseason as if their star forward will be back next season.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!