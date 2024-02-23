Lakers News: LeBron James Sees ‘Special’ Future For Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama

The Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs are slated to face off in L.A. for the only time this season on Friday night. This gives LeBron James a chance to face generational rookie Victor Wembanyama on his home floor after watching him from afar for much of this season.

It’s been an impressive rookie campaign for the French phenom. He is averaging 20.5 points and 10.0 rebounds per game on 46.8/32.0/81.1 shooting splits while adding a league-leading 3.2 blocks per game to that total. And despite some injury concern, he has played in 49 of the Spurs’ 55 games. He has been everything the Spurs could have asked for and more when they selected him No. 1 overall last year.

James had a chance to dive into what he likes about the young star and how he thinks his situation in San Antonio is the perfect one for him to develop into a true superstar.

“I’ve been asked about Victor before, and I just think he’s going to continue to get better and better and better and better the more games he plays,” James said during All-Star Weekend. “He has one of the greatest coaches in basketball history in Coach Pop, and he’s going to learn it the right way by just being around Pop. Pop is one of my favorite guys.

“The kid is special. He’s going to continue to get better and better. If he’s doing that at 19 now, just imagine what he’s going to look like at 21, 22. So a special kid.”

Wembanyama gets a tough test on Friday in L.A. in the form of Anthony Davis. However, he did just fine — 30 points and 13 rebounds — in his last battle against the Lakers star big man. But there is no denying that Wembanyama has a special place in the future of the NBA if he can stay healthy.

And for James — the last player to be this hyped coming out of the draft — to recognize that potential speaks volumes. And alongside Gregg Popovich, Wembanyama’s ceiling gets even higher.

