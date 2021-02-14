Lakers News: LeBron James Sends Nike LeBron 15 To Ken Griffey Jr.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James made the NBA his kingdom but his interest in sports extends well beyond the hardwood.

The four-time NBA champion can often be found tweeting about major athletic events from baseball to football, to college sports, or tennis. Just recently, James made a joke over the video of NFL legend Tom Brady walking drunkenly after celebrating his seventh Super Bowl victory in his debut season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

James likes to interact with sports stars on social media or pay his honors to prominent athletes both online and in the real world. In the 115-105 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, James wore his LeBron 15 shoes modeled after the Nike’s Air Griffey Max 1 line for Seattle Mariners legend Ken Griffey Jr.

One of my fav athletes EVER!!!!!!! Salute to the Kid Jr! These are signed and will be sent your way! Thank you for the inspiration 🙏🏾✊🏾❤️👑 https://t.co/N5c6bdvWj2 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 13, 2021

James wrote, “The man in the arena. The Kid Jr. 24 | The kid from Akron 23” on the white midsole of his right shoe and then called Griffey Jr. one of his “fav athletes ever” on Twitter.

The LeBron 15 Griffey released as part of Nike’s “LeBron Watch” series in 2018. That same year James celebrated Griffey Jr.’s 49th birthday by donning the MLB legend’s signature shoes on his first return to Cleveland as a Laker.

Frank Vogel predicts LeBron will win 2021 MVP

James and the Lakers were devoid of championship celebrations by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic last October, prompting jealousy of Brady and his wild Super Bowl victory party.

But James he continues his extraordinary play for the entirety of the 2020-21 season, he might soon have a chance to make up for the lost festivities. James is averaging 25.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game and impresses with industry on both ends of the floor in his 18th NBA season.

And Lakers head coach Frank Vogel predicted the 36-year-old’s performance will earn him his fifth MVP this season.

“Carrying the load offensively, quarterbacking the No. 1 defense in the league, taking these tough assignments, and making plays down the stretch,” Vogel said. “He’s playing terrific.”

