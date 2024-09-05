Lakers News: LeBron James Shares Message For Bronny Ahead Of Rookie Season

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has made history in a number of ways during his illustrious career, but perhaps his biggest accomplishment will take place this upcoming season.

The Lakers drafted LeBron’s oldest son Bronny James with the 55th overall pick in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft. When LeBron and Bronny take the floor together for the first time wearing purple and gold, they will mark the first father-son duo in NBA history.

It’s a tremendous accomplishment for both of them and is a testament to LeBron’s longevity as he gets set to enter his 22nd NBA season. James remains one of the best players in the league despite turning 40 later this year.

Bronny’s journey is just beginning though and there will certainly be a lot of pressure on him from the jump given his name. Many people feel that Bronny was not worthy of being drafted after playing limited minutes in his lone season at USC due to a heart issue.

That is all just noise at this point though and LeBron took to social media to share a message for Bronny ahead of the start of his rookie season with the Lakers:

“F*ck all the hate/noise! You know your personal legend! THEY DON’T KNOW YOU!” – LeBron’s message to Bronny 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/H1hCt8eNgU — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) September 4, 2024

LeBron is arguably the most criticized athlete in sports history, so he definitely knows the correct advice to give to Bronny as he begins his own journey.

The good thing is that Bronny has seemed to adopt LeBron’s work ethic, so improvements should be made throughout the course of his rookie season as the 19-year-old develops his game at the NBA level.

LeBron James excited to play with Bronny on Lakers

LeBron James has made it clear for a while now that he wants to play with Bronny in the NBA, and that dream will finally be coming true this fall. As the start of training camp inches closer, LeBron discussed just how excited he is to team with his son.

“I am so excited for training camp,” LeBron said. “Having your son work with you, it’s like the greatest thing. I can’t wait for this moment. I really cannot wait to hit the floor; it’s going to be pretty surreal for me.”

LeBron has already made it clear that he doesn’t want to hear Bronny yelling “Dad” on the court, so he will need to think of something else to call him while at work.

