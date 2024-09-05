Lakers News: LeBron James Shares Message For Bronny Ahead Of Rookie Season
Bronny James, LeBron James, Lakers
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Up next

Author

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has made history in a number of ways during his illustrious career, but perhaps his biggest accomplishment will take place this upcoming season.

The Lakers drafted LeBron’s oldest son Bronny James with the 55th overall pick in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft. When LeBron and Bronny take the floor together for the first time wearing purple and gold, they will mark the first father-son duo in NBA history.

It’s a tremendous accomplishment for both of them and is a testament to LeBron’s longevity as he gets set to enter his 22nd NBA season. James remains one of the best players in the league despite turning 40 later this year.

Bronny’s journey is just beginning though and there will certainly be a lot of pressure on him from the jump given his name. Many people feel that Bronny was not worthy of being drafted after playing limited minutes in his lone season at USC due to a heart issue.

That is all just noise at this point though and LeBron took to social media to share a message for Bronny ahead of the start of his rookie season with the Lakers:

LeBron is arguably the most criticized athlete in sports history, so he definitely knows the correct advice to give to Bronny as he begins his own journey.

The good thing is that Bronny has seemed to adopt LeBron’s work ethic, so improvements should be made throughout the course of his rookie season as the 19-year-old develops his game at the NBA level.

LeBron James excited to play with Bronny on Lakers

LeBron James has made it clear for a while now that he wants to play with Bronny in the NBA, and that dream will finally be coming true this fall. As the start of training camp inches closer, LeBron discussed just how excited he is to team with his son.

“I am so excited for training camp,” LeBron said. “Having your son work with you, it’s like the greatest thing. I can’t wait for this moment. I really cannot wait to hit the floor; it’s going to be pretty surreal for me.”

LeBron has already made it clear that he doesn’t want to hear Bronny yelling “Dad” on the court, so he will need to think of something else to call him while at work.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like

Nets’ Jared Dudley Responds To Luke Walton Saying He ‘Shouldn’t Be Blowing By’ Lakers ‘At This Stage Of His Career’

In the 115-110 loss to the Brooklyn Nets, the undermanned Los Angeles Lakers battled, but could not overcome their poor shooting and defense. As the Lakers focused in on D’Angelo…

Numbers Game: The ‘Cap’ Finally to Get His Due

Earlier this week, when the Los Angeles Lakers announced their plans of…
D'Angelo Russell, Lakers

Lakers News: D’Angelo Russell Explains How He Improved On Catch-And-Shoot Attempts

A key adjustment for Los Angeles Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell is learning how to play off star players…

Lakers Injury Report: LeBron James And Kyle Kuzma Make Progress, But Uncertainty Remains Heading Into Clippers Game; Josh Hart Held Out Of Practice

To begin a six-game road trip against the Los Angeles Clippers, the Lakers reportedly were hopeful about LeBron James returning to the starting…