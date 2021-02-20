Lakers News: LeBron James Shares Portrait Of Kobe Bryant And Nipsey Hussle

The city of Los Angeles saw two of their most influential icons — L.A. Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and rapper Nipsey Hussle — pass away in the span of nine months between 2019 and 2020. LeBron James was one of many to pay their respects to both and help the city heal through tributes and an eventual championship.

Even though it has been over a year since Bryant’s death and nearly two since Hussle was killed, L.A. continues to remember the impact both had. Despite not becoming a Laker until 2018, James has completely embraced the city and its culture.

James recently revealed some new artwork for his home, a side-by-side portrait of Bryant and Hussle.

The painting features Bryant and Hussle’s side profile staring past one another with both wearing a gold feather headband. James additionally shared a video, tagging posted Vanessa Bryant and Lauren London, the significant others of the two legends.

James having this made and displaying it in his house is not just a massive sign of respect towards Bryant and Hussle, but it also shows the love he’s developed for L.A. during his short time in the city.

Naomi Osaka wore Lakers jacket for extra strength

After her massive victory over legend Serena Williams at the Australian Open, young tennis star Naomi Osaka sported a Lakers jacket in the post-match press conference.

This is not the first time that she has shown her love for the Lakers and Bryant, who was a mentor to her during the early stages of her career. Osaka spoke about the choice to wear it, saying it brought her extra strength to help get the victory.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!