Lakers News: LeBron James Shares Praise For Hornets Rookie Brandon Miller

The Los Angeles Lakers closed out their six-game Grammy Trip on Monday against Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets. This featured the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft facing off against LeBron James and Anthony Davis, which surprisingly turned into a shootout in the fourth quarter.

L.A. seemingly had control of the game until the Hornets started making a run due to the scoring of Miller and Miles Bridges. Miller finished the game with 33 points on 13-for-25 from the field and 5-for-11 from 3-point range, and that was coming off a career-high 35-point performance on Sunday as well.

The Hornets rookie gets overshadowed due to Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren and many criticized Charlotte for selecting Miller due to the potential that Scoot Henderson possesses. However, Miller is finding his way and currently averaging 23.6 points in his last 10 games, earning praise from James after they shared a moment at the conclusion of Monday’s game, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“He’s here for a reason. Just continue to get better and better. I love what I see from him at this stage of his career so he’ll continue to get better and better.”

Miller was on a heater in the fourth quarter against the Lakers, drilling multiple 3-pointers and displaying his talent against one of the biggest franchises in sports. For James to give high praise to the rookie will only continue to raise his confidence level. Miller appreciates the Lakers star’s kind words, via Jerry Donatien of Clutch Points:

“I remember him saying that I’ve gotten better every game since we played. So my hats off to him. Greatest player in the NBA, for sure. So it’s all great feelings out there with the best players in the world, competing at a high level. Great atmosphere. It’s honestly a blessing.”

Still 21 years of age, Miller is taking in the NBA game and playing against the greatest athletes in the world. Earning the respect from James, who is frequently showing love to the rising stars in the league, must mean a lot to the rookie.

There is always an adjustment period for rookies regardless of how much college experience they have and Miller struggled shooting-wise to begin the year. But high-scoring outbursts in these past 10 games show why the Hornets selected Miller over Henderson.

