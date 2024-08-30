Lakers News: LeBron James Shouts Out Colorado Stars Shedeur Sanders & Travis Hunter
College football season is officially here and like everyone else, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was locked into Colorado’s win over North Dakota State on Thursday night.

The Buffaloes hung on for a 31-26 victory thanks to stellar performances from quarterback Shedeur Sanders and wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter.

Both players should be in the mix for the Heisman Trophy this season, and they got their campaigns started with a bang. Sanders led the way by completing 26-of-34 passes for 445 yards and four touchdown with one interception while Hunter hauled in seven receptions for 132 yards and three touchdowns.

James has a close relationship with Colorado head coach and NFL legend Deion Sanders, and has even met both Shedeur and Hunter before after one of the Lakers’ games in Denver against the Nuggets. So naturally, LeBron was enjoying the show they put on to kick off the 2024 college football season:

Sanders, Hunter and Colorado were the talk of college football to begin last season before struggling and finishing the year 4-8. With their stars returning and the roster improving through the transfer portal this offseason though, Colorado could be a much-improved team in 2024.

If their first game was any indication, then the Buffaloes look like a similar team as last year. Their defense struggled greatly against North Dakota State and their offensive line is still an issue. Both Sanders and Hunter are true stars that could be first-round draft picks, but Colorado will need more guys to step up if they are gonna improve this season.

As was the case last year though, Colorado will have the football world buzzing one way or another and James will certainly be paying attention.

Deion Sanders credits LeBron James as great father

LeBron James can relate to Deion and Shedeur Sanders as he in now playing on the same NBA team as his son Bronny. Both LeBron and Deion have received criticism for how they have parented their kids, perhaps pushing them too far to make it as professional athletes.

Deion respects and appreciates what LeBron has done though, recently crediting both him and LaVar Ball as great fathers.

“All the African American fathers that we grew up with, I used to watch them and see that connectivity that they had with their sons, and it was just so damn phenomenal man. I would mimic that… You know why everyone jumped on LaVar Ball? Because he was present and no one was speaking out for his babies. He was like, ‘My son’s going to be this, my son’s going to be that.’ Two first rounds later, three playing pro sports, the other one’s overseas. You gotta give him love… You got to give Bron love. You can say what you want, he’s been there. He’s supposed to pave the road, he’s supposed to pave the way for his baby. Last time I checked, everybody doing it. Ain’t no fun if the homie can’t have none.”

