Lakers News: LeBron James Shows Supports For John Wall After Revealing Battle With Mental Health

LeBron James has proven to be an advocate for those in need during his career, as evidenced by the Los Angeles Lakers star’s philanthropic efforts.

Only this year, James’ foundation has committed to building a multi-purpose health center and launching educational programs in Akron, Ohio. That comes after he focused on enabling members of various minority groups to vote in the 2020 presidential elections, helping convert Dodger Stadium into a polling center.

Hence, it doesn’t surprise that James showed up for former Washington Wizards star John Wall after he recently revealed he had fought off suicidal thoughts while away from the court in recent years.

In addition to any private conversations James and Wall might have had, the 37-year-old forward sent the now-L.A. Clippers guard a message of support on Twitter, promising that he will always have his back:

And I mean ALWAYS!!!!!! Don't ever question it bro!! Proud of you @JohnWall https://t.co/KtDBmzvRgK — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 30, 2022

James wrote the words while retweeting the post of his ”The Shop” co-host Paul Rivera. Wall responded to the four-time NBA champion, writing: “Yessir, big brother.”

Discussing his mental health, Wall recently said he went through a particularly tough time when he lost his mother and grandmother in addition to tearing his Achilles in 2019. But the 31-year-old added he’s bounced back thanks to the support of his family.

Wall is also set to play for the first time since 2019-20 after sitting out last season while on the Houston Rockets.

James makes Sports Illustrated cover together with sons Bryce and Bronny

While preparing for the 2021-22 season, James got to spend some time with his sons, Bryce and Bronny, in the gym — working out at L.A.’s practice facility together in early August.

Bryce and Bronny then joined the California Basketball Club on a trip overseas, playing together for the first time. James then said watching his two sons share the court made him “emotional.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!