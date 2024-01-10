Lakers News: LeBron James Signs Multiyear Trading Card Deal With Fanatics Collectibles

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is entering the final years of his career, but remarkably, he can still play at a high level 21 years later. But James’ success isn’t limited to the basketball court as he is also an avid businessman.

James has had a historic career, last year becoming the league’s all-time leading scorer. Now, the four-time champion is looking to add on a championship or two to solidify his resume. Coming off a Western Conference Finals appearance, L.A. may be able to get their 18th championship sooner rather than later.

While the 39-year-old is motivated to continue winning with the Lakers, he has continued dabbling and expanding his reach in the business world. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, James and his son Bronny signed a multiyear trading card with Fanatics Collectibles, in addition to releasing a one-of-one card signed by them:

Lakers star LeBron James has signed a multiyear trading card deal with Fanatics Collectibles. James had been with Upper Deck. He and Bronny James signed a one-of-one card that releases Jan. 19. pic.twitter.com/SjEjUuX0ox — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 10, 2024

This is a great moment for the future Hall of Famer and his son, being able to collaborate in making a rare collectible trading card. LeBron was with Upper Deck trading cards but made the switch to Fanatics and shared his reaction to this new partnership:

James seems eager about this opportunity with Fanatics to create more tangible and special trading cards like this one-of-one card featuring LeBron in his St. Vincent-St. Mary’s high school uniform and Bronny in his USC jersey with signatures from the two.

The all-time leading scorer in NBA history teased this collaboration on Instagram two days ago and now it has been officially announced. Whoever can obtain this special trading card will have a tremendously valuable item and a piece of history.

LeBron James pens emotional social media post following Bronny’s USC debut

It was an emotional and challenging summer for the James family as Bronny recovered from cardiac arrest during a workout at USC. Thankfully, Bronny fully recovered and made his return to playing the sport that he loves. After the 19-year-old made his debut on Dec. 10, LeBron crafted an emotional social media post to commend Bronny’s long road to recovery.

