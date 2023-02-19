Lakers News: LeBron James Sits Out Second Half Of NBA All-Star Game After Suffering Right Hand Contusion But ‘Not Too Worried’
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Author

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James sat out the second half of the NBA All-Star Game after suffering a right hand contusion.

James captained his team for the sixth straight year, suffering his first loss, 184-175, with Jayson Tatum being named the MVP in Team Giannis Antetokounmpo’s win.

LeBron played 14 minutes in the first half, scoring 13 points on 6-of-11 shooting with a rebound and four assists. He had one of the best highlights of the night when he threw an alley-oop to himself off the backboard. James also hit a deep 3-pointer from beyond the logo, putting on a show along with the rest of the All-Stars at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

The hand contusion occurred late in the second quarter when James hit his hand on the rim trying to block a shot by Pascal Siakam. There is no further update on James’ status, although he didn’t seem to be too worried about it, via Dan Woike of the L.A. Times:

LeBron was honored at halftime for becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer and did not have his hand wrapped or anything while greeting Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Dwayne Wade, Kobe Bryant’s family and others.

The good news for James is that he now has until Thursday to get his hand ready to play before the Lakers take on the Golden State Warriors in the first game out of the All-Star break.

James believes All-Star break will be beneficial for foot

James has also been dealing with a foot injury that recently forced him to miss three games. He returned and looked healthy against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday and said that he believed the All-Star break would be beneficial for him going into the second half.

Hopefully this hand contusion doesn’t complicate things because James and the Lakers will need to go on a serious run in their final 23 games in order to get back in the postseason picture.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like

NBA News: Dwyane Wade Says Kobe Is Greatest Player In His Era

Dwyane Wade has been playing with LeBron James for two and a…

A Look Ahead: The Lakers Try to Fix Their Road Woes

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most frustrating teams in…

Lakers News: Talen Horton-Tucker Has Better Understanding Of Role; Hopes Shooting Will Stay Consistent

Talen Horton-Tucker was one of the few bright spots in an otherwise horrid night for the Los Angeles Lakers…
Kyle Kuzma, Lakers, Team USA, Gregg Popovich

Lakers News: Gregg Popovich Became ‘Big Fan’ Of Kyle Kuzma During Team USA

After missing the first four games of the 2019-20 NBA season, Kyle Kuzma has returned to the Los Angeles Lakers…