Lakers Video: LeBron James Offers Look At ‘Space Jam 2’ Uniform

When LeBron James left his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers for the Los Angeles Lakers, many around the NBA thought the move to be bigger than basketball. Through 15 years, James racked up three championships and four MVP Awards, cementing his legacy among the league’s all-time greats.

While winning remained a priority upon James’ arrival in L.A., it was evident that his decision to sing with the Lakers was in some part to better allow for him to grow his ventures outside of the sport.

Upon his arrival, James ramped up production for his digital media company, Uninterrupted, and released his first televised episode of “The Shop” in late 2018. James filmed a reboot of Michael Jordan’s “Space Jam” during the summer of 2019, produced by Warner Animation Group.

James stared in the film, but numerous other NBA players took part as well, including teammate Anthony Davis.

While trailers and the sort still have not been released, James recently offered a first look at his “Space Jam: A New Legacy” basketball uniform. It of course drew immediate reaction and comparison to what Jordan wore in the orignial.

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” was initially scheduled to be released this summer, but was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The original film is still beloved among members of the basketball community, and it will the new iteration will continue to fuel the debates centered around Jordan and James.

James sees 2020 as hardest title run

James has taken part in several brutal title races going up against the likes of Tim Duncan’s San Antonio Spurs and the 73-win Golden State Warriors. Now in a bubble, he is preparing for his toughest one yet.

“This is the toughest championship run for me personally,” James recently said. “From the circumstances of just being in here. I prepare the same way, just some other things change from previous seasons. As far as me being locked in, that doesn’t change.

“I’m not home, I’m not with my family, I’m not in my own bed, I’m not in our practice facility, I’m not preparing to be at Staples with our fans. I’m not with a lot of things that’s essential to my everyday regimen. That’s what’s different. As far as mentally, that’s always going to be sharp.”

