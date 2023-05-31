Lakers News: LeBron James Speaks On What It Meant To Be Named To 19th Consecutive All-NBA Team

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was named to the 2022-23 All-NBA Third Team after another really strong season. In his 20th season, James became the leagues all-time leading scorer, led the league in fastbreak points per game with 6.2 and led the Lakers to a Western Conference Finals appearance.

In 55 regular-season games, James averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists on 50% shooting from the field. Statistically, the four-time NBA champion may have not lost a step, but the 38-year-old legend dealt with a nagging foot injury in the second-half of the season.

When James was asked how he felt about being an All-NBA player for a record 19th consecutive season, he reflected upon his great accomplishment while describing how special this specific season was after overcoming the physical and mental strain of the regular-season.

“I guess I don’t take those moments for granted,” James said. “When you get an opportunity to be recognized as one of the best players still in the league and have one of the best seasons and make all-NBA team, I don’t take anything that I’ve been able to accomplish for granted and I’m always appreciative for the — to be a part of any selection in this league. There’s so many great players, so many great teams, and a lot of guys this year had some really good seasons, great seasons. To be a part of that class of 15 guys, when I seen the list, is still pretty cool, even at my age and where I’m at right now, year 20. Just don’t take it for granted.

“Obviously I’ve got bigger fish to fry, but those small moments, those small wins right there is all part of the journey, all part of the legacy as far as what I do on the floor in this league, so that’s pretty cool.”

The level of dominance James can still play at even as one of the oldest players in the NBA is a true testament to his greatness. Longevity is certainly an outstanding trait when examining the legacy of King James.

While James had an extraordinary regular-season, he and the Lakers were unable to win the championship after losing to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals. After starting 2-10 and dealing with a ton of injuries though, it was cool so see the Lakers rebound and even make it that far.

James considering retirment?

James’ 19th All-NBA honor could very well be his last as shortly after the Lakers’ season ended, reports circulated that LeBron could be considering retirement.

