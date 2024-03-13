Lakers News: LeBron James & SpringHill Company To Produce Jesse Owens Documentary & Two More For History Channel

The SpringHill Company, a production company founded by Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and his business partner Maverick Carter, has expanded its partnership with The History Channel and will produce three new documentary projects from the company.

It was announced that the first project has the working title, “Triumph: Jesse Owens and the Berlin Olympics” and will tell the story of the 1936 Olympics in Berlin in which Adolf Hitler’s plan to showcase white supremacy was overshadowed by black track and field star Jesse Owens winning a record four gold medals. A project on Jim Thorpe, the first Native American to win Olympic Gold, is also in the works, while the third documentary is unknown at this time.

Along with the announcement, James spoke on what the SpringHill Company is looking to accomplish with these projects, via Selome Hailu of Variety:

“The SpringHill Company was created to tell important stories and, through this partnership with The HISTORY Channel, we’re able to do that on a whole new level,” said James. “With these documentaries, we want to share those meaningful moments and figures in history that matter with a whole new generation and continue to empower and inspire through storytelling.”

Eli Lehrer, executive vice president and head of programming for The History Channel, also spoke to his excitement of continuing the partnership with LeBron and the SpringHill Company:

“LeBron and the SpringHill Company have been steadfast creative partners with the History Channel and we are excited to team up with them again to expand our storytelling footprint,” said Lehrer, executive vice president and head of programming for the History Channel. “Together, we are committed to shining a light on diverse narratives that broaden our view of the world, enrich our knowledge of society and cultivate a new generation of history lovers. Jesse Owens is the perfect sports legend to highlight next in our partnership.”

It has often been argued that for everything James has accomplished in his basketball career, his impact off the court and everything he has done for his community might be even greater. Projects like this, shining a light and telling these stories to a younger generation, fall right into that belief as the Lakers star continues to prove he is more than just a basketball player.

