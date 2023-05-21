Lakers News: LeBron James Still Has Hope Down 3-0 To Nuggets & Hopes Teammates Feel The Same

Game 3 was supposed to be an opportunity for the Los Angeles Lakers to climb back into the series against the Denver Nuggets, but they didn’t come out with the desperation LeBron James called for.

Instead, the Lakers appeared to be going through the motions in the first quarter as they allowed Jamal Murray to torch them to the tune of 17 points that put them down 32-20. Los Angeles eventually woke up and fought back, but Denver seemed to have an answer every time they went on a run and now own a dominating 3-0 lead.

No team in NBA history has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit, and the Lakers haven’t shown enough in the series to leave the fans with much optimism. However, James isn’t changing his approach or mindset as he emphasized the purple and gold still need to take things one game at a time.

“I mean, just got to get one. Just one at a time,” James said. “Just focus on Game 4, and you know, that’s all you can really think about. I mean, obviously this game is over and done with. We had some opportunities but we didn’t come through.

“So just get ready for Monday and just got to get one. It’s a one-game series for us. Every game counts, obviously.”

While most fans have given up on Los Angeles winning the series, James hasn’t lost hope on him or his team quite yet and hopes his teammates feel the same way.

“I mean, it should be. I hope so. I can’t speak for the guys right now because I don’t know what’s going on through all their minds right now. But I still do. So you know, it’s time to go right back home and start to refuel and start the treatment process and recovery process and get ready for Monday. My mindset is always locked in as if it’s Game 1.”

It’s encouraging to hear James say that he still believes in the team and their chances, even if they are slim. The Nuggets are playing their best basketball of the year and seem to have figured out the Lakers, so James and company are going to have their work cut out for them trying to figure out what other adjustments they can make.

Attempting a comeback down 3-0 is a near impossible task, but James and Anthony Davis are the rare duo that can almost make someone feel like they can do it. Game 4 could be the last game of the season for the purple and gold, so hopefully those two come through when L.A. needs them the most.

Michael Malone believes media narratives surrounding Lakers are giving Nuggets chip on their shoulders

Denver seemed to go overlooked heading into the playoffs as the teams like the Phoenix Suns and Lakers got more media attention than they did. Michael Malone couldn’t help but point this out and said he thinks that’s what’s given the Nuggets more motivation.

