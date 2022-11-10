Lakers News: LeBron James Suggests Needing To Learn How To Flop To Get More Foul Calls

Coming out of the Los Angeles Lakers’ latest loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, the focus surrounding LeBron James was on his groin that he injured in the fourth quarter of the contest. And while LeBron remains hopeful about suiting up on Friday, he was more focused on another issue he had in the game.

Despite James having arguably his best game statistically of the season, the Lakers superstar took note of the lack of free throw attempts he received. LeBron went to the free throw line just twice, hitting two of his four attempts in the Lakers’ 13-point loss and he has some ideas on what he might need to do to fix the issue.

James expressed his frustration at the lack of foul calls and the referees’ response of saying they missed simply missed the fouls while suggesting that he might need to start flopping in order to get those whistles going his way, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“I’m ok with that. I love physicality, but I also would like for the whistle to be blown when I get hit. I mean, four free throws once again. I looked at a lot of guys tonight, shoot a lot of jump shots and they’re going nine, 13 times to the free throw line. I gotta learn how to flop or something. Seriously. I need to learn how to do that. Swipe my head back or do something to get to the free throw line because the ‘I missed it’ it’s getting too repetitive. It’s three games straight of ‘I missed it.’”

It might be three straight games of James hearing that the officials missed the calls, but the lack of free throws has been happening all season. LeBron is averaging under five free throw attempts this season for the first time in his career and has attempted more than five free throws in a game just three times this year.

LeBron’s comment about needing to learn how to flop is sure to be humorous to many considering James has a bit of history with some questionable acting jobs. But it can’t be denied that many players throughout the league tend to exaggerate contact in order to ensure the whistle gets blown and if the Lakers star feels the need to do that even more to get some more calls, no one will argue.

LeBron James to undergo testing on injured groin

The question is whether or not LeBron will be on the court to potentially put that plan in motion. James injured his groin in Wednesday’s game against the Clippers, leaving the court in the middle of the fourth quarter.

The Lakers superstar will undergo testing to determine the severity of the injury, but LeBron himself didn’t sound too worried about it and maintains hope that he will be able to suit up moving forward.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!