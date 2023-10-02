Lakers News: LeBron James Supports Jets Quarterback Zach Wilson Following Sunday Night Football Loss

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was one of many fans excited about future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers being traded to the New York Jets. And like many, LeBron was saddened when Rodgers tore his Achilles on just the fourth play of the season, leading the Jets to turn back to their disappointing 2021 second overall pick, Zach Wilson.

After an inspiring opening week win, however, Wilson and the Jets have struggled mightily, losing three straight games including this past Sunday night to the Kansas City Chiefs. But Wilson actually had his best performance of the season, and one of the best of his career in the loss, throwing for 245 yards and a pair of touchdowns with no interceptions.

Unfortunately all that will be remembered is Wilson fumbling a snap and turning the ball over on the potential game-winning drive as New York never touched the ball again. Wilson took responsibility for the loss, but LeBron praised the young quarterback and gave him some inspirational words on social media, via ESPN:

Bron with the words of wisdom for Zach Wilson 🙌 (via @KingJames) pic.twitter.com/Bm2ie76cHG — ESPN (@espn) October 2, 2023

Arguably no athlete in history has dealt with the level of scrutiny LeBron has so the Lakers star surely has some sympathy for any athlete going through rough times. Wilson’s situation is unique in that after last season the Jets quarterback was viewed as one of the biggest NFL Draft busts ever, and now he has a chance to change that story. His performance Sunday night against the defending Super Bowl champs showed he is still a talented player.

James has witnessed some reclamation projects himself during his time with the Lakers. Dwight Howard completely rejuvenated his career thanks to that championship run in 2020 while Dennis Schroder just parlayed a second stint with LeBron and the Lakers to a $25 million contract.

The injury to Rodgers is an unfortunate circumstance, but it has opened the door for Wilson to change the course of his career and he has a supporter in LeBron James.

Aaron Rodgers thought of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant following achilles injury

Of course Lakers fans know exactly what it is like to see their superstar go down to an Achilles injury as it happened to the late, great Kobe Bryant back in 2013. And Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers thought of him as he suffered through his own.

Rodgers said he immediately thought of Kobe, but had forgotten that the Lakers legend had surgery on his injury the very next day. While Rodgers couldn’t do the same, that memory pushed him to get the surgery as soon as possible so he could begin on his road to recovery.

