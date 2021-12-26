Lakers News: LeBron James Surpasses Kobe Bryant As All-Time Leading Christmas Day Scorer

Despite a furious comeback in the fourth quarter led by LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers unfortunately fell short against the Brooklyn Nets on Christmas Day.

The loss marks the fifth consecutive defeat for the Lakers, who are reeling with several rotation players out of the lineup. Los Angeles fought an uphill battle all night as they fell behind by as many as 23 points before James took charge in the final period to make things interesting.

While the Lakers could not complete their comeback, James did end up making history as he became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer on Christmas, surpassing Lakers legend, Kobe Bryant:

In case you missed it: With his third free throw of the night, LeBron James surpassed Kobe Bryant to become the all-time leading scorer on Christmas Day, via Lakers PR. — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) December 26, 2021

James scored 39 points against the Nets, bringing his Christmas day total to 422 points in 16 games and blowing by Bryant’s total of 395 in as many games. Both James and Bryant have served as the marquee draws for NBA fans during the holidays and their ability to dominate the offensive end makes for a fun gift during Christmas.

While it is cool to see James and Bryant further connected in the annals of NBA history, the present time Lakers could sure use some good news as they continue to struggle on the floor. While the 36-year-old has proven that he has enough gas left in the tank to make a run, the roster as a whole has let him down, and that could mean changes are on the horizon if things do not change soon.

The loss to the Nets was another reminder that Los Angeles is far from being a contender. While injuries and player availability are valid reasons for their woes, patience has worn thin in Los Angeles. James may break more records this season, but it is hard to imagine another championship for the Purple and Gold at this rate.

Dwight Howard says Lakers stay positive but truthful amid struggles

With a locker room full of veterans, the Lakers understand that regular seasons are marathons and that things can change quickly with the right mindset and effort. Dwight Howard revealed the team has been staying positive about their situation but also remaining truthful about their current showings.

