Lakers News: LeBron James Takes Home MVP Honors In NBA In-Season Tournament

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night in the championship game of the NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament, taking home the first NBA Cup.

The Lakers were a perfect 7-0 with a plus-135 point differential in the tournament, beating all of their opponents to win $500,000 for every player and staff member.

As expected, LeBron James was named the MVP of the tournament although Anthony Davis was also very deserving.

Davis led the way with 41 points, 20 rebounds, five assists and four blocks against the Pacers while James turned in 24 points with 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals.

James was even better in the semifinal win over the New Orleans Pelicans, scoring 30 points on 9-of-12 shooting in just 22 minutes of action. As someone who has said he wants to own an NBA team in Las Vegas, James definitely put on a show for his potential future city.

Darvin Ham believes James belongs in NBA MVP conversation

While James was able to take home MVP honors of the In-Season Tournament, his coach has bigger things in mind as he recently stated that LeBron belongs in the league MVP conversation for his play so far.

“Without question,” Ham said. “Without question. The way he impacts winning, what he’s doing at this stage of his career, without question. That’s a no-brainer.”

