Lakers News: LeBron James Teams Up With Premium Bottled Water Brand LIFEWTR

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James’ business portfolio is rapidly expanding, as expected from the first active NBA player to become a billionaire.

James has ventured into countless industries, many of them unrelated to sports. The 37-year-old does have a 1% stake in Fenway Sports Group, making him a minority owner of teams such as the Boston Red Sox or Liverpool FC. He’s been collaborating with athletes and helping them produce media content through the SpringHill company he co-founded with business partner Maverick Carter.

But also, he’s partnered with a cryptocurrency trading platform to educate his hometown community on the opportunities brought by the rise of fintech and supported a dairy product manufacturer that wants to reduce the industry’s carbon footprint.

Now, James has teamed up with premium bottled water brand LIFEWTR to provide for underserved communities in the U.S. The partnership will center around dedicated programs that will be announced later this year.

“I’ve always loved LIFEWTR and how every detail – from the original art showcased on its bottles to the brand’s efforts to champion diverse voices – serves a bigger purpose,” James said in a statement.

“LIFEWTR is all about inspiring creativity, and I want the kids in my I PROMISE program and people everywhere to be inspired by the exciting work we’ll do together.”

Everything I do always has a bigger purpose, much like @lifewtr, which makes me excited for the work we’ll do together!! Inspiring and championing others. More to come! 💧💪🏾👑 pic.twitter.com/LcnjtZkzqu — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 13, 2022

LIFEWTR says it hopes to use James’ passion for community, empowerment, and storytelling, and leverage his platform to boost the company’s efforts to “enable people to thrive by providing the hydration and resources they need. These have included supporting artists through funding and exposure, and bottled water collections that feature unique expressions by people of diverse backgrounds.

“LeBron James’ unwavering dedication to uplifting individuals and communities mirrors our mission at LIFEWTR to help people thrive,” says Zach Harris, Vice President, Water Portfolio at PepsiCo Beverages North America.

“We are thrilled to work with him to further the LIFEWTR brand’s commitment to helping underrepresented voices flourish.”

James partners with Naomi Osaka to launch digital media company Hana Kuma

Last month, James’ SpringHill Company announced a partnership with Naomi Osaka, helping the Japanese tennis star launch a digital media copany, Hana Kuma.

“Hana Kuma will reflect Osaka’s singular point of view and experiences, bringing her passions and sensibilities to worldwide audiences,” a SpringHill said in a statement.

