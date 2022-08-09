Lakers News: LeBron James Teases Summer Trip To Seattle & Pro-Am Appearance

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James made waves when he decided to make an appearance at the famed Drew League to play in a game earlier this summer. LeBron would electrify the crowd, finishing with 42 points and 16 rebounds, as he and DeMar DeRozan led their team to a victory.

While James looked great in the game itself, DeRozan noted that his appearance had an even bigger impact, especially to those children in attendance that would normally never get the opportunity to see LeBron in person. Apparently, James could be making another appearance at another popular offseason league.

The city of Seattle has a couple of thriving Pro-Am leagues with The CrawsOver being headed by three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford, as well as the Zeke-End basketball tournament ran by LeBron’s former teammate and former Lakers player Isaiah Thomas. After seeing how the city treated WNBA legend Sue Bird in her final regular season home game with the Seattle Storm, LeBron seems to be considering taking a trip up to the pacific northwest:

Seattle was rockin' today for Sue Bird last home game! I may have to make a trip up there before summer's out and get a run in! 🤔 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 7, 2022

There is little doubt that a LeBron James appearance would very much have the same effect as it did in Los Angeles with the Drew League. There would be lines wrapped all the way around the building from very early on, a standing room only crowd, and energy inside that would be unlike any other day.

To that point, it didn’t take too long for LeBron’s former teammate to push him towards a Seattle trip as Thomas told him to come through:

Come on thru killa. We can get it crackin!! https://t.co/u5ilJ5MJN4 — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) August 8, 2022

These summer Pro-Am leagues are a great way for players to get some run in, test out some things they have been working on, and of course, put on a show for fans, many of whom can’t afford NBA game prices. The opportunity to see LeBron up close is something many fans dream of and after his stellar performance at the Drew League, an encore performance may very well be in order.

DeMar DeRozan says Lakers’ LeBron James Drew League Appearance was ‘special’

In terms of LeBron’s first pro-am appearance this summer, it was an unforgettable time for anyone who was in attendance. The Drew League is well known and James showing up there and putting on a show was truly memorable.

DeRozan, a Compton native and longtime player at The Drew spoke about how everything came about, but most important to him was how special it was to the children in attendance.

DeRozan noted that the smile and excitement he saw on the kids’ faces that day was something they will remember forever and stressed about that being what these leagues are all about.

