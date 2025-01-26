Lakers News: LeBron James Thankful To Be Voted Into 21st All-Star Game

No 40-year-old should be capable of having the type of season Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is having. Not only is he continuing to produce at a high level in his 22nd season, but he has appeared in 40 of L.A.’s 43 games, a testament to how he takes care of his body everyday.

Now over the halfway point of the year, James is averaging 23.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 9 assists on 51% from the field and 39.3% from 3-point range. Despite this being his lowest point average since his rookie season, the four-time champion remains an integral part of the Lakers winning games.

With that in mind, fans rewarded him with his 21st All-Star appearance, another record for James who has already appeared in more All-Star Games than any player. When asked about his thoughts on this accomplishment, the star took time to thank those who voted him in, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“First of all, special thanks to my fans that voted me in in their portion. The coaches, players who had anything to do with me being a part of it, it’s always special and very humbling. I don’t take it for granted being an All-Star. When I was a kid, I always watched the All-Star Game and always wanted to be on that floor. It’s always special. Pretty happy about it.”

Through all this time, James has played through different eras of the NBA and he is catching the beginning of a new one. Although there are concerns with viewership dropping, the Akron native is not concerned about the direction of the league when he eventually retires as there are plenty of young stars in the league today:

“The league is in great shape. We have a lot of great young talent. The NBA is the best league in the world and I don’t ever see it not being so. Not worried about it.”

Unfortunately, James is nearing the end of his career, but he is expected to at least play one more year before calling it. This means that this All-Star appearance may be his second to last, so he is going to make sure to not take this opportunity for granted.

It is worth noting that the 2026 All-Star Weekend is going to be in L.A. at Intuit Dome, which feels like a storybook ending for the Lakers star to play his final All-Star Game in front of his home crowd.

LeBron James explains how Lakers held Warriors’ Stephen Curry scoreless in second half

Saturday was the kickoff for the Lakers’ annual Grammy Trip, which featured a matchup with the Golden State Warriors. After a thrilling Christmas Day matchup, L.A. dominated the second half to get a double-digit win this time around.

With that came with shutting out Stephen Curry, as he went 0-for-8 from the field in the second half. LeBron James talked about how the Lakers were able to contain Curry coming out of the locker room.

