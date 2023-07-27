Lakers News: LeBron James Thanks Everyone For Prayers & Support Following Bronny James Incident

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has been very open about his desire to one day play in the NBA with his son Bronny James. Family has always been extremely important to LeBron and being able to share the floor with his oldest son would be an accomplishment unlike anything else he has done throughout his illustrious career.

Unfortunately, thoughts about that future have ceased for the time following the scary incident that recently took place as Bronny suffered cardiac arrest while working out at USC and had to be transported to the hospital. Bronny has been in stable condition and was out of the ICU, but for something like this to happen is extremely frightening for any parent.

Of course LeBron was flooded with an amazing outpouring of support and prayers from fans, other NBA players and celebrities alike and the Lakers’ superstar recently responded, thanking everyone for all of the love they have sent while adding that he and his family will speak more on the event when they are ready in the future:

I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your… — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 27, 2023

There really are no words that can describe the feeling of your child going through something like this. For LeBron James especially, to whom family means so much, it is such a scary experience and to see the outpouring of love, prayers and support truly means a lot.

Whether somebody loves or hates LeBron or the Lakers, no one wants to see a father go through this with their child. Thankfully, it looks as if Bronny is on the road to recovery, but it remains unknown exactly what caused him to lose consciousness.

For the time being, basketball is completely unimportant as the health and well-being of Bronny James is all that matters and there is no doubt both Bronny and LeBron are thankful for all of the support they have around the world.

Damar Hamlin offers prayers and support to Lakers star LeBron James and son Bronny James

Of course if there is someone who can relate to what Bronny experienced it is Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who infamously suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed during a Monday Night Football game in December.

Hamlin was one of many to offer prayers and support to Bronny and the entire James family following the incident just as the Lakers superstar supported him during his recovery.

