Lakers News: LeBron James & ‘The Shop’ Partner With Amazon’s Thursday Night Football For Alternative Broadcast

The Los Angeles Lakers have started the season poorly, still searching for their first win going into their fifth game. History is not on the Lakers’ side after the 0-4 start too. No team has ever won the NBA championship beginning the year with that record.

Frustration is already brewing inside the Lakers locker room. LeBron James posted a cryptic photo on Instagram Thursday with the caption: “How long will you be taken for granted… Keep going kid.” Anthony Davis has also had his fair share of irritation roughly a week into the season, emphasizing the importance of getting the first win ti build off of.

The Lakers’ poor play, however, won’t stop James’ empire from growing. During Thursday Night Football, James and his business partner Maverick Carter had a special announcement:

Amazon announces 'TNF in The Shop' that features LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Paul Rivera, and guests. The alternate TNF stream will premiere for Packers-Titans on Nov. 17. LeBron: "It's incredible for us. I'm happy to be part of it. That's for damn sure." pic.twitter.com/yJBF76zqx3 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 28, 2022

Uninterrupted’s “The Shop” has become a popular show appearing on HBO and YouTube. The partnership begins more than halfway through the NFL season with the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans game on Nov. 17.

“We love football and for us to have this moment with Uninterrupted and the Shop, for us to be able to bring this to Thursday night, I think it’s, I mean it’s incredible for us and I’m happy to be a part of it,” said James in the video.

As cable subscriptions are on the decline, companies are looking for different ways to attract audiences. James’ involvement in an alternative stream is just one of many examples of the expansion in sports broadcasting.

ESPN’s Manning Cast on Monday Night Football is the most successful iteration of alternative broadcasts. ESPN+ recently also started something similar for its NBA coverage, focused on Stephen A Smith’s show “Stephen A’s World,” which brings guests to watch games.

Uninterrupted pairing with Thursday Night Football will likely increase James’ net worth. It was reported in June that the King became the first active NBA player with a net worth of $1 billion. The Spring Hill Company, which includes Uninterrupted, was worth $300 million in June. That figure surely will rise after this partnership.

Toscano-Anderson says Westbrook is one of the best teammates he’s had

Much of the Lakers’ poor start to the season has been blamed on Russell Westbrook. While Westbrook may seem defiant in interviews with the media, he has built a strong reputation as a great teammate.

First-year Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson highlighted the same, saying that Westbrook is in his top three of best teammates.

