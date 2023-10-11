Lakers News: LeBron James & ‘The Shop’ Returning With Alternate Broadcast For Amazon’s Thursday Night Football

Los Angeles Lakers fans have been waiting anxiously to see how the new pieces fit around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. While the core is the same, the new faces brought in this summer have fans believing that this team has championship potential.

While last season should be viewed as a success, there was some uncertainty surrounding James and if he would return to L.A. for his 21st season. After exerting a lot of energy throughout the regular season to carry the team into the postseason, suffering a tore tendon in his right foot and playing through it in the playoffs, it took a toll on the 38-year-old.

However, he is returning for another season and appears to be at 100% with his foot ready to lead the Lakers back to the postseason and hopefully raise banner number 18.

Everyone knows James as being one of the greatest of all time, but he is also a successful businessman. Last year, Amazon announced ‘TNF in The Shop’ featuring James and his partner Maverick Carter, an alternative broadcast for Thursday Night Football games. After high ratings, it has been announced that Amazon is bringing it back for a second season beginning with this Thursday night’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos:

James and Uninterrupted’s ‘The Shop’ has become popular throughout the recent years appearing on HBO and YouTube. With its popularity, it landed the show a partnership with Amazon Prime Video and proved successful.

Last year’s ‘TNF in The Shop’ featured James, Carter, Jamie Foxx, Odell Beckham Jr., Jalen Ramsey, Rob Lowe and Dez Bryant. This broadcast allows fans to see these famous athletes have casual conversations while watching the Thursday Night game.

This partnership will continue to be beneficial for both sides and further grow James and his partners as businessmen while providing entertaining content for fans. Guests for this season are expected to include Will Ferrell and tons of other big names.

Rui Hachimura grateful to be able to workout with James during offseason

The four-time champion may be making moves off the court, but he has not let it distract him from gearing up and preparing for his 21st season. Rui Hachimura was someone who spent most of his offseason working out with James and he was grateful for that opportunity as both look like they’re in great shape for the upcoming season.

