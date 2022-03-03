Lakers News: LeBron James’ ‘The Shop’ Returns With Season 5; Will Stream On YouTube After Moving On From HBO

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James returns onto TV screens, as the new season of his show — “The Shop: Uninterrupted” — premieres on March 4.

Changes are coming to “The Shop,” which will now stream on YouTube —returning to all-digital distribution.

In the season opener, Donald Glover, Quinta Brunson, J Balvin, and Lamar Jackson will join James and his business partner, Maverick Carter, in a barbershop to talk about an array of topics, ranging from sports, to music, to culture.

Paul Rivera will also return to lead the discussions as host.

“The Shop” leaves HBO after four years. The network aired 17 episodes of the show, earning James and Co. a Sports Emmy award in 2021.

Over the years, “The Shop” featured cameos from Drake, Naomi Osaka, Kevin Love, Jason Sudeikis, DJ Khaled, Tom Brady, and Trae Young, among others. Last August, Carmelo Anthony made an appearance, opening up on the conversation he had held with his family when the forward was out of the league.

“The Shop” launched in 2018, initially streaming on the website of the Uninterrupted — James and Carter’s digital media company.

James ‘rides or dies’ with Lakers fans despite boos

The Lakers’ poor performance in recent times elicited a cacophony of boos during games at Crypto.com Arena. L.A. dropped to seven games below the .500 mark following the loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday.

But James said he doesn’t want to turn his back on the disenchanted Lakers faithful.

“Listen, I ride or die with the Laker faithful so if they boo, I’m with them,” he said. “If they scream, I’m with them.

“That stuff don’t bother me, I’m 20 years into this league, I don’t care about a boo here or boo there, cheers. Whatever they want to do, let’s do it, we’re all together.”