Lakers News: LeBron James Thinks Anthony Davis Has Been Playing Like ‘Best Player In The League’

The Los Angeles Lakers are finally getting healthy and turning their fortunes around as they have won four of their last five games after Friday’s 115-105 victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

LeBron James returned from the adductor injury that sidelined him for five straight contests, helping L.A. notch the win with a 21-point performance. But the Lakers were trending up even while the four-time NBA champion was out, going on a three-game winning streak in his absence before falling to the Phoenix Suns.

The majority of the roster has stepped up, contributing to L.A.’s recent success. But Anthony Davis’ form in particular has been the game-changer for the Purple and Gold with the 29-year-old forward averaging 31.8 points, 17 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 2.7 blocks over the previous six games.

After his return, James praised the Lakers for holding down the fort as he was nursing the adductor strain — adding Davis has been playing like the best player in the league, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“The guys played some good basketball when I was out. You know, I thought AD was the best player in the league over the last, you know, four or five games. Just his numbers and productivity on both sides of the floor. You know, it’s not just offensively but defensively he has been super engaged. And tonight, once again, he was amazing. But the other guys did a great job. And I mean, I know the fourth quarter has always been like my favorite quarter happiness, that’s winning time, that’s closing time to be out there. And being able to execute and make plays in the fourth quarter is always a treat for me.”

Before James’ return, Davis said his game wouldn’t change with the four-time NBA champion back on the court. “We’ve seen it before where he’s playing a couple years ago, so nothing’s changed,” he said. “I think we’ll be fine. Just trying to get chemistry.”

And James’ comeback didn’t seem to impact Davis’ game. The eight-time All-Star put up 25 points, 15 rebounds, four assists, a steal, and three blocks against the Spurs on Friday.

James’ participation in second of back-to-back games against Spurs a ‘strong possibility

James provided an update on his fitness after the win over the Spurs, offering Lakers fans some positive news. The forward said he feels good enough to make it very likely he will be on the court in the second of the back-to-back clashes with San Antonio.

“Yeah, there’s a strong possibility I play tomorrow,” he said. “I just sat out for two weeks. I’m good.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!