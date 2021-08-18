Lakers News: LeBron James Tied For Highest NBA 2K22 Rating, Anthony Davis Doesn’t Crack Top 10

The Los Angeles Lakers’ 2021-22 season is just around the corner, which means the new NBA 2K22 video game is also on the cusp of being released.

NBA 2K22 is set to hit stores on Sept. 10, so with the anticipation building, the game decided to start releasing some player ratings.

The Lakers, of course, still have their dynamic duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis while also adding Russell Westbrook this offseason, which should make them one of the best teams in the game.

L.A. had a disappointing 2020-21 season though, which may have dropped some of their player ratings a bit. James is still tied for the best rating in the NBA at 96 along with Kevin Durant, Steph Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Davis, on the other hand though, fell out of the top 10 completely after an injury-plagued season:

Looks like LeBron James shares the top spot on NBA 2K22 (@NBA2K) along with Kevin Durant, Steph Curry and Giannis with a 96 overall rating. Anthony Davis didn't crack the Top 10. pic.twitter.com/SNuMUTNjiC — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) August 18, 2021

Because Davis missed a lot of time due to injuries and had a subpar season by his standards, it seems that a lot of people have forgotten just how great he can be.

He proved he can still be a top 10 player when he scored 34 points in back-to-back games against the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs to give the Lakers a 2-1 lead before going down with a groin injury that ultimately led to his and the team’s demise.

Hopefully Davis, who is an avid NBA 2K player, will use this as motivation though to prove that he is still the dominant player that led the Lakers to their 17th championship less than a year ago.

As for James, he also missed time due to injury last season, which is why he’s not ahead of the other top stars in the league. He has already made it clear he’s looking to prove the doubters wrong this season, so it will be interesting to see if he’s able to follow through with that to reclaim the top spot.

Durant includes James and Davis in his NBA 2K starting lineup

While whoever comes up with the NBA 2K ratings may not be high on Davis right now, one person who is and included him in his starting five is Durant.

Durant’s NBA 2K22 starting five included only Lakers and Brooklyn Nets players as he rounded it out with James, Kyrie Irving and James Harden.

