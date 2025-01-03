Lakers News: LeBron James Ties Michael Jordan For Most 30-Point Games In NBA History

The Los Angeles Lakers started off the new year on a high note with a 114-106 win over the Portland Trail Blazers as LeBron James led the way in Anthony Davis’ absence.

In just his second game as a 40-year-old, James had 38 points, three rebounds and eight assists on 15-of-25 from the field and 7-of-10 from deep. It marked the 562nd time that LeBron scored at least 30 points in a regular season game, which ties Michael Jordan for the most all-time.

After the game, James discussed how he continues to have such great performances at his age.

“Work. Just keying in on the things that I work on before the game,” LeBron said. “I just want to come in early, get my shots up and prepare myself mentally to go out there and play an efficient game. I play an efficient game. I have always been efficient in my career, so I just try to continue that when I get on the floor, take great shots, get my guys involved and get wins.”

Scoring 30 points in an NBA game isn’t as easy as James has made it look throughout the course of his career. He described what it feels like to be in that zone and if he feels a special night happening when he’s in the midst of it.

“Yeah, I don’t pace myself for it, but you know when you kind of have a heater going,” James said. “You want to try to keep it going by continuing to take good shots and take the right shots and not get yourself out of a zone. So you’re aware of it when you’re on the floor and you’ve made a few. Absolutely.”

What James is continuing to do at his age is nothing short of incredible. He needs one more 30-point game to pass Jordan for the most in NBA history, which would be yet another record on the resume of one of the greatest of all time.

LeBron James knew he needed to step up with Anthony Davis out

The Lakers needed every bit of LeBron James’ 38-points to beat the Portland Trail Blazers with Anthony Davis out, and the King knew that going into the night.

“Of course. Yeah, when you’ve got a guy that’s averaging 25-plus and rebounding and blocks, he’s our No. 1 or No. 2 option. So when he’s out, we all have to step up our game. Myself, and I think everybody pitched in,” James said.

