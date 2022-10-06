Lakers News: LeBron James To Be Joined By Draymond Green, P.J. Tucker & Lisa Leslie In First Live Audience Episode Of ‘The Shop’

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James’ schedule is about to get packed with the 2022-23 season around the corner and his off-the-court commitments, which include the production of “The Shop.”

James missed the sixth episode of the show’s fifth season, during which Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving discussed his past with the Lakers All-Star after months of rumors linking Irving with a move to L.A.

But a trailer for the latest episode shows James back in the barbershop, chatting with Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green, Philadelphia 76ers forward P.J. Tucker and L.A. Sparks legend Lisa Leslie:

As real as it gets. 💯 Join P.J. Tucker, @lisaleslie, @money23green & @kingjames on a new episode of #TheShop. Coming this Friday at 12 pm ET / 9 am PT on our YouTube! 💈 pic.twitter.com/rfcRwK8ovb — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) October 5, 2022

The episode is special for a couple of reasons. First, it takes place in the newly-opened LeBron James Innovation Center in Beaverton, Oregon — Nike’s sports research lab facility, which promises to “make athletes better and make the world better for athletes” on its website.

Also, “The Shop” host Paul Rivera says it is the show’s first episode recorded with a live audience involved:

First episode in front of a LIVE audience… 🚀🚀🚀 https://t.co/JTPkYX1G09 — PR (@pr_RWTW) October 4, 2022

During the episode, Leslie discusses her sacrifices as an athlete who became a parent. Also, James and Co. talk about Serena Williams — who retired from tennis in September, bringing down the curtain on her illustrious 27-year career — and her impact on female empowerment and sports culture.

James has shown his great respect for Williams before, congratulating the 23-time Grand Slam winner on her “unbelievable career” after her retirement became official during the 2022 U.S. Open.

James’ focus will increasingly be switching to basketball in the weeks to come, especially after his 0-for-7 showing in the preseason opener against the Sacramento Kings. The four-time NBA champion wasn’t concerned about his off shooting night in the 105-75 loss to the Kings.

However, James said he is devoted to getting his rhythm back before the 2022-23 season’s tip-off.

James reportedly didn’t apply pressure on front office to complete Russell Westbrook trade with Pacers

Russell Westbrook seems all but certain to start the 2022-23 season with the Lakers — even though recent reports claimed L.A. came very close to trading the guard to the Indiana Pacers on the eve of Media Day.

James was believed to be the driving force behind the Purple and Gold’s efforts to move Westbrook in the summer. However, the 18-time All-Star reportedly didn’t apply pressure on the Lakers front office to complete the deal with the Pacers.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!