Lakers News: LeBron James To Play In Jamal Crawford’s Seattle Pro-Am

The Los Angeles Lakers got some certainty about their short-term future when LeBron James agreed to a two-year extension that keeps him tied to the franchise until at least 2023-24.

Even though he’ll be entering Year 20, James remains one of the best players in the NBA and thus gives the Lakers a puncher’s chance at a title. There’s still work to be done to fill out a roster that’s light on shooting and defense, but agreeing to terms with the King puts Los Angeles in a stronger position than it was in previously.

With James’ season ending earlier than usual after L.A. missed the playoffs, he seems intent on getting more games in before the 2022-23 campaign begins. He already showed out alongside DeMar DeRozan in the Drew League and now is set to play in Jamal Crawford’s Pro-Am this weekend in Seattle:

SEATTLE LETS GET IT!! Been over 15+ years since I've been back and played ball! Well the wait is almost over!! The 👑 is BACK! @JCrossover 🫡! #ThekidfromAKRON🤴🏾 https://t.co/6NWxlSQg9o — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 19, 2022

Aside from James, fellow NBA players like Jayson Tatum, Dejounte Murray, Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Thomas and MarJon Beauchamp will play in the games as well. For those who can’t make the games in person, they will be streaming on the NBA’s app at 5:30 p.m. PT on Saturday.

In James’ Drew League game, he led his team to victory with 42 points and 16 rebounds. With all eyes on him in this star-studded event, expect the Laker star to put on a show and give fans more reasons to be excited for the upcoming season.

Lakers assured LeBron James they’ll trade first-round picks if deal makes team title contenders

Some thought James might wait to sign his extension with the Lakers in order to create some pressure for a deal. However, it sounds like he’s trusting the front office to be aggressive in trade talks as they reportedly assured him they’ll deal their two first-round picks if the return makes them title contenders.

