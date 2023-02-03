Lakers News: LeBron James Tweets Eyeball Emoji After Kyrie Irving Requests Trade From Nets
Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Author

Things just got even more interesting ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline as Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has requested a trade.

The report came as a bit of a surprise considering the Nets have been playing well this season. Irving reportedly wanted a max extension though, while the Nets wanted to put stipulations on it which led to him asking out.

To no surprise, the Lakers are one of the teams already expressing interest in Irving, trying to upgrade from Russell Westbrook as the team’s third star along with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

James was advocating for the Lakers to trade for Irving last summer, so it’s reasonable to believe he would still be in favor of it. LeBron added to the intrigue of Friday’s events by tweeting out an eyeball emoji after the report of Irving’s trade request came out:

Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy, who coached by James and Irving with the Cleveland Cavaliers and remains very close with both, tweeted out eyeball emojis of his own before later deleting it:

This is obviously a very weird situation considering no trade has been agreed upon as of yet. Other teams like the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns could also have interest, so it’s no sure thing that Irving ends up in L.A. even if that’s what James and Handy want.

If the Lakers don’t wind up getting Irving and cannot find a trade for Westbrook, then the rest of the season could be very awkward for L.A. At this point though, James has made what he wants clear, and it will be up to Rob Pelinka and the front office to find a deal that works whether it be just with the Nets or adding a third team to the mix.

Lakers have spoken with Jazz about Westbrook trade

Before news of Irving requesting a trade came out, it was reported that the Lakers have had talks with the Utah Jazz regarding a Westbrook trade.

Utah could be the third team willing to facilitate a deal as Danny Ainge wants to go through a full rebuild. If incentivized with draft picks, then the Jazz could be the best option to take on Westbrook while sending some of their veterans back to either L.A. or Brooklyn.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like

Lakers Nation Top Commenters Of The Month: July

Every month, Lakers Nation is now giving away prizes to the top…

Sasha Vujacic Talks Relationship With Kobe Bryant & Lakers Fans

The Kobe Bryant-led Core Four propelled the Los Angeles Lakers to back-to-back championships in the late 2010s…

Lakers Rookie Jordan Clarkson ‘Continues To Impress’

[new_royalslider id=”301″] The Los Angeles Lakers were determined to acquire another pick…

L.A. D-Fenders Re-Sign Guard Elijah Millsap

The Los Angeles D-Fenders have announced today that they have re-signed guard…