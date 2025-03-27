Lakers News: LeBron James & Tyrese Haliburton Share Mutual Respect

Thanks to LeBron James’ buzzer-beating tip-in, the Los Angeles Lakers were able to escape with a much-needed win over Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers. It was Haliburton who gave the Pacers a late lead with a three-point play, but LeBron had the last laugh with a tip-in off a Luka Doncic floater that just barely beat the buzzer.

It wasn’t a huge offensive night for LeBron, who finished with just 13 points, but also added 13 rebounds and seven assists. But when it mattered most, he was there to lift the Lakers to victory and Haliburton had nothing but respect for him afterwards.

Haliburton and LeBron were teammates over the summer at the Olympics on Team USA and were able to build a bit of a relationship. And after the Lakers’ win, Haliburton said that it was only fitting that his first walk-off loss in the NBA came at the hands of the all-time legend, via NBA on X:

“It’s my first time ever being walked off in the NBA so it’s only fitting that it was him. We were talking all game and of course it’s him there, but I think its just, he’s obviously a great player and when him and Luka and Austin are really tough to guard there down the stretch. I thought we did a good job, but yea just part of the fun and back and forth of the NBA. Enjoy competing against those guys and, yea, a lot of fun.”

Like LeBron, Haliburton didn’t have his greatest scoring night with just 16 points on 1-of-9 from 3-point range, but he remains one of the best passers in the league today and added 18 assists. Afterwards, LeBron credited Haliburton for taking advantage of the opportunity given to him when he was traded to the Pacers, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“It’s all about opportunity, confidence and then your ability will take over from there. Obviously we’ve seen him young in Sacramento and then he got the opportunity to come here and play for this organization that welcomed him with open arms and he’s been able to thrive. Especially in this system that’s fast-paced and getting guys that want to move with him and run with him. It fits his game perfectly and the more and more he plays, the better and better he gets. ‘Rese is just a cool dude. It was my first time ever hanging with him during the Olympics and I loved every moment of it. Just a really cool dude, great family too.”

Greatness recognizes greatness and LeBron, like the rest of the basketball world, has seen Haliburton grow into one of the NBA’s premier point guards. But in the end, it was LeBron finding a way to get the Lakers out of Indianapolis with a victory.

