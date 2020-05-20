Lakers News: LeBron James, Uninterrupted Partnering With Quibi For Series On Houston Astros Cheating Scandal

LeBron James was having a throwback year during the 2019-20 NBA season as the 35-year-old helped lead the Los Angeles Lakers back to the top of the Western Conference before the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic required a suspension of play.

Although the NBA is working to find a way to bring back the regular season and start the 2020 NBA Playoffs, it has not stopped James from pursuing his other off-court interests. One of them is his media company, Uninterrupted, which has a healthy catalog of documentaries series, and podcasts under its belt.

It appears now that James and Uninterrupted will be involved with a project about the Houston Astros cheating scandal during the 2017 World Series according to Will Thorne of Variety:

Quibi and LeBron James’ Uninterrupted sports media company are teaming up for a new docuseries about a cheating scandal that has gone down in baseball infamy. The short-form content platform has ordered “Sign Language” (working title), a series which aims to give viewers an inside look at the Houston Astros sign stealing scandal and its unprecedented fallout. Per the logline for the series, it will look to “transcend the baseball diamond to explore larger themes of greed, cheating, corruption, sportsmanship, and social media activism.” Maverick Carter, who co-founded Uninterrupted with LeBron James, is executive producing alongside Jamal Henderson, Philip Byron and Jason Stein. Julia Willoughby Nason and Jenner Furst are directing the series, as well as exec producing with Michael Gasparro for Cinemart.

The Astros were caught stealing signs in their seven-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers but were still allowed to retain their title while the players involved were not reprimanded. The controversy outraged numerous fans and players across Major League Baseball.

The three-time NBA champion has a knack for media as Uninterrupted and his production company, SpringHill Entertainment, have produced several interesting projects in recent years, including “The Shop” and “More Than A Game.”

Aside from producing, James has also taken his talents to Hollywood where he is set to star in “Space Jam 2” much to the delight of fans of the original “Space Jam” film.

The upcoming docuseries is show to draw much interest given the gravity of the scandal and what it means for professional sports as a whole, but in the mean time everyone will have to wait for live sports to come back as the coronavirus crisis continues around the world.

For more information on the Los Angeles Dodgers and 2017 World Series, be sure to check out our sister site, DodgerBlue.com