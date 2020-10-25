Lakers News: LeBron James Voted Best Player In Agent Survey

LeBron James reasserted his place atop the NBA during the 2019-20 season, leading the Los Angeles Lakers a championship that ended the franchise’s drought.

Doubts about his greatness began creeping in after missing the playoffs in 2019 due to a groin injury and countless other injuries throughout the roster. Now, with the offseason under way and James preparing to enter his age-36 season, the question of sustainability will likely be brought up again.

In his 18th season at 36 years old, it will be an ongoing storyline as to what James will be capable of.

However, NBA agents don’t seem to be fazed by those numbers, as they have voted James the best player in the league right now in an anonymous survey, according to Ben Standig and Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic:

“How can you not say LeBron? I’m not a LeBron fan but you can’t deny his greatness.” “It’s hard to say anyone but LeBron right now. Before the playoffs, I would’ve told you Giannis (Antetokounmpo) but I have to go with LeBron.” “I don’t even like him but what he’s done over the last 10 years…”

Twenty agents were asked who they believe is the best player in the NBA, and a full vote was awarded when they were mentioned. Players received half a vote when mentioned as part of multiple answers.

With that, James garnered 11.5 votes. Kawhi Leonard was second with three votes, Kevin Durant had 2.5 and Anthony Davis received a half-vote.

Obviously, some recency bias plays a factor in the margin by which James won, but it’s impossible to discredit what James did during the season. If there was any doubt in October of 2019 who the best player is, it should definitely be gone now.

As much as it seems some agents are almost rooting for James to fall off, he has refused to stop playing at an MVP level year in and year out. Despite not winning the award in 2020, many felt he was equally — if not, more — deserving than Giannis Antetokounmpo.

LeBron reportedly told Davis that there’s more work to do after winning title

One thing fans have learned about James over his illustrious career is that he’s never satisfied. Even after winning his fourth championship in his 17th year, he still wanted more from himself and Anthony Davis.

He reportedly told Davis during the celebration that there’s more work to do next season. Being the defending champions comes with a new territory of nightly battles, and they’ll have to face that in 2020-21.

