Lakers News: LeBron James Wants Legacy To Go Beyond Basketball

Perhaps no one is sports history has accomplished as much as LeBron James, who is set to enter his 22nd NBA season and seventh with the Los Angeles Lakers while still playing at an elite level.

James came into the league with all the hype in the world and lived up to every bit of it, setting numerous records while never getting into any trouble.

What James has done off the court is just important to him as what he does on it, however. LeBron notably created the I Promise School in his hometown of Akron, Ohio and has done numerous other great things to help out in the community and also build a business empire.

And when it is all said and done, those are the things that James wants to be remembered for, as he recently said on Uninterrupted’s The Shop:

“From time to time, I do think about how do I want to be remembered, and I hope that it’s not just the game of basketball. You know, I feel like if it’s just the game of basketball, that people talk about me in the sense of I think I’ve kind of failed my mission. So the things that I do in my community, the way myself and Savannah raised our kids, my relationship with my single parent mother, my friendship with my guys, bringing up my people from my hometown. If those conversations don’t hit the barbershop, if they don’t hit forums or whatever the case may be, then I feel like my mission wasn’t completed. And I’m not done, I’m old as f— in basketball terms, but I’m super young in life.”

This summer has definitely added to James’ legacy as he won a third gold medal for Team USA, bringing home MVP honors at the 2024 Olympics. He even got to be USA’s flag bearer along with tennis star Coco Gauff, which he admitted made him nervous due to the magnitude of it.

Regardless, James’ legacy is in a great spot and as he noted, he is still only 39 years of age so has plenty of great years left in front of him, even when his playing days are over.

LeBron James remains ‘dead set’ on owning NBA franchise

One way that LeBron James would impact his legacy is his post-playing career would be to own an NBA franchise. This has been a desire of James’ for a while now, and his close friend and business partner Maverick Carter recently confirmed that the Lakers star remains ‘dead set’ on making it happen after he retires.

