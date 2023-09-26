Lakers News: LeBron James Wants To Be Mic’d Up For A Quarter Of A Game This Season

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is entering his 21st season of NBA action and he has accomplished just about every feat an individual player can secure in one career. He is not only a Hall of Fame lock, but a lock as one of the greatest players in NBA history. So as he enters his 21st season, he’s looking for something new to try out during games.

His most recent inspiration comes from L.A. Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas, who joined a long list of Major League Baseball players to be mic’d up during ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball broadcast. Each Sunday during the game, one defensive player is mic’d up for a half-inning, talking to the commentators as they go about their normal inning-to-inning process.

James saw Rojas’ mic’d up moment on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants and took to social media to express his interest in doing something similar this season for the Lakers, according to MLB Life:

The NBA has mic’d up players for a very long time, but they haven’t yet done in-game mic-ups like MLB where the players are talking on the broadcast while play is happening. Generally, in the NBA, players are mic’d up, recorded and then the highlights are played in their own segment.

It would be an entertaining twist to see James talk to the commentators while he analyzes a defense or yells out orders for his teammates while trying to stop an opponent. Fans would be able to get real-time analysis from the players actually playing in the games.

The MLB version of this has led to some great moments of players making highlight-reel plays while holding a conversation with the broadcast. Of course, baseball’s more standstill nature makes things like this easier, compared to the constant movement of basketball.

But if anyone would be capable of successfully commentating their own actions while in the middle of a basketball game, it’s James.

Lakers media day October 2

The Lakers have announced that Media Day will officially take place next Monday, Oct. 2. This marks the official start of training camp with players being available for the first time to answer questions, ultimately leading to the preseason and then the start of the regular season, which will take place on Oct. 24.

