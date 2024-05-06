Lakers News: LeBron James Was Most Viewed Player On NBA Social During 2023-24 Season

The NBA announced its most viewed players on their social media channels for the 2023-24 season and in his 21st season, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James topped the list at 1.9 billion views.

The platform that the Lakers already have, along with the immense star power James brings on his own, combine to push the superstar to unreal levels in measurements such as this. The fact that LeBron continues to be one of the NBA’s top players and provide outstanding highlights at 39 years old also helps his cause.

James averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists this year while suiting up for 71 games, his most since his final season with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2018. Along the way he was provided some truly unreal highlights and moments.

His 36-point, 20-rebound, 12-assist triple-double in the Lakers’ double-overtime win over the Golden State Warriors in one of the best games of the year is chief among those. The same can be said of his comeback-leading 19-point fourth quarter in the Lakers’ win over the Los Angeles Clippers. LeBron simply makes fans in awe with what he is capable of at this stage of his career.

Additionally, James also became the first player in NBA history to reach 40,000 points in his career earlier this season.

The Lakers star was one of four players to top one billion views on NBA social this year. Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry ranked second on the list at 1.7 billion views with San Antonio Spurs rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama third at 1.3 billion and Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic coming in fourth at 1.2 billion. Doncic’s teammate Kyrie Irving rounded out the top five with 662 million views.

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets (618 million views), Minnesota Timberwolves rising star Anthony Edwards (569 million), Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo (558 million), Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum (504 million) and Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant (476 million) finish out the top-10.

LeBron James excited to play in Olympics with Anthony Davis

Part of the reason LeBron James became so popular globally early in his career was because of the time he spent with Team USA, playing in three straight Olympic Games in 2004, 2008 and 2012.

Now for the first time in 12 years, James is set to rejoin Team USA on a star-studded roster in the 2024 Olympics in Paris. LeBron will be joined by his Lakers teammate Anthony Davis, and he is looking forward to wearing the red, white and blue with him once again.

