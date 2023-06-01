Lakers News: LeBron James Was Most Viewed Player On NBA Social Media In 2022-23 Season

The NBA released its list of the top 10 most-viewed basketball players across the league’s social media accounts this season and to no surprise, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James continues to dominate this category in his 20th NBA season. And he did so in landslide fashion.

Players like Victor Wembanyama and Jordan Poole made the list as surprising names, as well as some consistent noteworthy superstars like Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic.

However, James is the only player this season at 1.3 billion views with Curry a far second at second with 881 million views, via ESPN:

The NBA released its list of the top 10 most-viewed players on social this season 👀 pic.twitter.com/BgGGELMFlS — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 11, 2023

It was an up-and-down regular season for the Lakers, but James remained his normal self and achieved some great things along the way. The most notable moment of his 20th regular season was, of course, becoming the league’s all-time leading scorer. James accomplished the feat in February against the Oklahoma City Thunder with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and other NBA legends in attendance, which obviously drew a lot of attention on social media.

James, who averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists on the season, also led the Lakers to the Western Conference Finals before losing to the Denver Nuggets.

After starting the year 2-10 though, that was still a solid accomplishment for James and the Lakers and something they can build on going into the 2023-24 season.

James believes Davis’ No. 3 will be in rafters one day

Although James is getting a lot of the attention on social media, it was his teammate Anthony Davis that dominated on both sides of the ball this postseason for the Lakers.

With Davis playing at such a high level trying to bring a second championship since coming to L.A., James boldly proclaimed that his teammate’s No. 3 jersey will be in the rafters one day at Crypto.com Arena. Even if Davis is unable to lead the Lakers to another title, it’s hard to argue that his resume is not worthy of his jersey eventually being retired.

