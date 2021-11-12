Lakers News: LeBron James Welcomes Rams’ Odell Beckham Jr. To L.A.

The Los Angeles Lakers organization has been known to accumulate star power over the years, with their current team featuring three in LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.

In recent years, other L.A. teams have begun adopting the Lakers’ model of adding star power in pursuit of a championship, and perhaps none more than the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams have added the likes of Jalen Ramsey, Matthew Stafford and Von Miller to their already-talented roster. They added yet another star this week by signing Odell Beckham Jr. after he was released by the Cleveland Browns, which further increased their Super Bowl odds this season.

Beckham is good friends with James, who welcomed him to L.A. after the signing became official:

Welcome to LA my brother @obj! It’s GO TIME!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 11, 2021

James is from Cleveland, of course, and is known to be a big Browns fan. It appears his friendship with Beckham trumps that fandom though as before the wide receiver was released from the Browns, James advocated for the move to happen even though it would mean he leaves his favorite team:

OBJ will show again why he’s special. WR1 #FreeOBJ — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 2, 2021

James has been seen at a bunch of Rams games at SoFi Stadium this season, so that will likely continue now that his good friend Beckham is playing for the team.

The same can be said for the other way around as well, as Beckham has been known to attend Lakers games at Staples Center over the years. Now that he is living and playing in L.A., he should have more time to watch James and the Lakers throughout the season.

If anyone is aware of the expectations that come with a star coming to play in L.A. then it’s James, so perhaps he will give Beckham some advice on how to handle everything.

Beckham may have to wait a bit longer if he wants to watch James play at Staples Center as the Lakers star has missed the last week with an abdominal injury. The issue is not believed to be a serious one though, so his return to the court may happen sooner rather than later.

