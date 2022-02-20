Lakers News: LeBron James Will Be ‘Smart’ About His Minutes In 2022 All-Star Game

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will feature in his 18th All-Star Game on Sunday, captaining one of the sides for the fifth straight year.

Team LeBron will take on Team Durant in the 2022 All-Star Game, although Kevin Durant will miss the clash again, as he’s been ruled out with an MCL sprain. Meanwhile, James will start the game beside Giannis Antetokounmpo, Steph Curry, DeMar DeRozan, and Nikola Jokic, hoping to remain unbeaten as an All-Star captain.

But the four-time NBA champion said his health will determine how many minutes he will play on Sunday.

“I think I’ve taken different approaches, just depending how my body was feeling or how the season was going at that point in time,” James said. “If I needed more rest, then I’m not trying to burn out during the All-Star Game, but at the same time I’m going to give the fans a little bit of something because this is what it’s all about. Just being smart about it, obviously.

“I’ve been a part of quite a few of these games, so definitely want to be smart about my minutes and things that I play. It’s the only time and only game throughout the season where I’m okay talking about my minutes.”

James has missed 17 games in 2021-22 due to injuries, most recently suffering from knee soreness. The 37-year-old said he will likely feel the effect of the injury until the end of the season due to having not enough time to rest.

James ‘extremely happy’ to participate in All-Star Game in Cleveland

James’ return to Cleveland brought back some fond memories from his past. The Lakers forward said he was ‘extremely happy’ to play in the All-Star Game 25 years after the city last hosted the event.

“My high school best friends and the guys that I played with throughout my whole life are out there right now with their families, so just paying it forward to the next generation,” James said. “I remember in ’97 when the last All-Star Game was here, I think I was 12 years old at that point in time.

“Me and my friends wishing we could come up here to Cleveland and to see the likes of Mike and all those guys that were in that All-Star Weekend … So to be here 25 years later is a remarkable thing. It’s pretty cool.”

